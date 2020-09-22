Robert Ross Applegate, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Robert Ross “By the Book Bob” Applegate, age 68, of New Springfield, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House.

He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on August 8, 1952 to William Carroll and Julia Rose (Ross) Applegate.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Christina Denise (Dunn) Applegate of New Springfield, Ohio; children, Jon (Sheila Leonardo) Souders of Boardman, Ohio and Julia Applegate of New Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Nick Leonardo, Greg Leonardo and Robert Souders; siblings, Julie (Don) Brown of Florida, Guy (Beth) Applegate of New Springfield, Ohio, Jim (Marcie) Applegate of Boardman, Ohio and Rick (Adele) Applegate of Rogers, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held.

Besides his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Applegate.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Ross “By the Book Bob” Applegate, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: