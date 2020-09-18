Robert Paul Burton, Youngtown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Robert Paul Burton, age 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

He was born on March 28, 1962 in Warren, Ohio to Lanny Ross and Mary Ann (Smales) Burton.

Bob is survived by his siblings, Kelly Kilpatrick of Boardman, Michael Burton, John Burton and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

