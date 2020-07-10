Robert Morrison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Robert Morrison, age 66, of Horizon House in Youngstown, formerly of Cleveland, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on April 4, 1954 to Robert William and Ruth Eleanor (Thompson) Morrison.

Robert is survived by his sister, Gwen Hilston and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

