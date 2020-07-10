Live Now
Robert Morrison, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

July 2, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Robert Morrison, age 66, of Horizon House in Youngstown, formerly of Cleveland, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. 

He was born in Youngstown on April 4, 1954 to Robert William and Ruth Eleanor (Thompson) Morrison.

Robert is survived by his sister, Gwen Hilston and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. 

Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Morrison, please visit our floral store.

