Robert Michael Gordon, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 3, 2020, Robert “Bob” Michael Gordon, Sr., age 68, of Poland, passed away into eternal rest.

He was born in Youngstown on October 19, 1951 to Peter and Josephine (Seidita) Gordon.

Bob grew up in Youngstown and was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps and later went on to become a correctional officer at Trumbull Correctional Institute.

Bob enjoyed camping, riding his Harley, boating, skiing and pool parties.

He is survived by his sons, Robert “Bobby” Gordon, Jr. of Youngstown and Michael (Missy) Gordon of Poland; grandchildren, Taylor and Troy Gordon of Struthers, Marissa and Michael Gordon of Poland; siblings, Don (Debbie) Gordon of Austintown, Tom Gordon of Youngstown and Beverly Kain of Austintown; nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

