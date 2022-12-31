BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 19, 2022, Robert Mark Carson III, 58, of Berlin Center, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1964, to the late Robert Mark, Jr. and Diana Lou (Stolle) Carson.

Robert enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Indians, playing pool and his all-time favorite, fishing and hanging out at the lake.

Robert is survived by his wife, Anita Carson; daughters, Nikki Sinn, Ashley Henry; grandchildren, Milaena Sinn, Caleb Sinn, Kylee Sinn, Baylie Sinn, Elliot Sinn, Emery Sinn, Cohen Sinn, Camilla Sinn, Ryleigh Henry, Wyatt Henry and Ethan Carson and sisters, Lisa Rose and Mary Fields.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his niece, Heather Brocious, who gave many hours organizing his care and ensuring that he went to his appointments. They would also like to thank his friends at the Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course for their friendship and guidance over the years. He considered them “family.”

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

