Robert M. Wire, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Robert “Bob” M. Wire, age 63, of Youngstown, passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown on November 6, 1956 to Ronald and Louise (Wilson) Wire.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Karen (Elder) Wire and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

