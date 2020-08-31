Robert Luis Walton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 24, 2020, Robert Luis Walton, age 41, of Youngstown, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Gary, Indiana on October 28, 1978 to Kimberly and Angelo Arroyo.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

