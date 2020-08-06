Robert Lee Morris, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 3, 2020, Robert Lee Morris, age 90, of Austintown, Ohio passed away at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born in Mineral Ridge, OH on November 15, 1929 to Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Stephens) Morris.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Sally Adrienne (Stephens) Morris; children, Steve, Chris, Jere and Robynn; grandchildren and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Visitations will be from 1:00 until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 26 E. Church St., Niles OH 4446.

A private burial will take place the following morning.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com

