YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Warren, age 58, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, with his family by his side.

Robert was born on May 28, 1963, in Dallas, Alabama and moved to Youngstown with his mother and siblings at a very young age and spent the rest of his life here.

Robert was a 1982 East High Golden Bears graduate and then attended The New Castle School of Trades for electronics.

For almost 30 years he was employed as a foreman for Delphi Packard Electric. Robert also had his own landscaping company called Peace of Mind Landscaping for 22 years.

Robert leaves behind his mother, Rosie Mae Hackett of Youngstown; wife, Abigail of Liberty; daughter, Jasmine of Lowellville; stepchildren, Abimael Vazquez of Liberty, Gloria (Carlos) Rodriguez of Liberty and Jose Santiago of Campbell; siblings, Shirley Jenkins of California, Jerry (Anya) of Florida, Vivian Warren of Youngstown, Columbus Hackett of Youngstown, Valorie Hackett of North Carolina, Lashell Hacket of Akron; as well as, several nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.

Robert was proceeded in death by his brother, Johnny Warren.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Viewing will also be steamed live on a ZOOM Meeting, ID 822 4515 9443. (Passcode: g69aht)

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert L Warren, please visit our floral store.