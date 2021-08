YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A police officer who responded to a stabbing death in June of 2019 at a Coitsville hotel testified under cross examination that the suspect told her he had to stab the victim to protect himself.

Former Lowellville police officer Brooke McCon testified that Francis Rydarowicz, 50, who is charged with aggravated murder and murder for the June 22, 2019 stabbing death of his estranged wife Katherine at the King's Hotel on U.S. 422 in Coitsville, that he acted in self defense.