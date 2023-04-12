GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, April 9, 2023, Robert James Celli, age 72 of Girard, Ohio, died at Greenbriar health Care Center in Boardman.

He was born in Youngstown on July 15, 1950 to Joseph Ralph and Rose Marie (Conti) Celli.

Robert is survived by his children, Patrick Celli and Jennifer Celli, both of Austintown; brother, Joe (the late Anita) of Girard; niece, Kimberly (Chris) Marino of Weathersfield Township and nephew, Joe (Janet) celli of McDonald.

Robert attended St. Rose School and graduated from Liberty High School in 1968 where he excelled in golf. In 1965 his team competed at the state level. Bob went on to attend The Ohio State University and was one of the school’s biggest football fans.

As Robert got older, he coached football at both St. Rose School and Liberty High School. He was a master craftsman and made cabinetry for over 30 years.

Bob was a World War II historian and an animal lover. His dogs were his best buddies but by far his biggest passion was the music of Bobby Vee. Bob was president of his fan club, an avid collector and archivist of his memorabilia and collaborated closely with him producing his “Rarities” album and writing liner notes for other albums. They had a close friendship with Bobby Vee for most of his adult life.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Trumbull County Animal Welfare League.

