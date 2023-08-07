YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. McCullough, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023, with his beloved family by his side.

He was born September 12, 1952, in East Liverpool, Ohio to parents, William Thomas McCullough and Josephine Stella Dluski McCullough.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School – Class of 1970.

Following graduation, Robert worked his entire life in construction, a trade he learned from his father.

He also served proudly in both the Pennsylvania and Ohio National Guard.

Bob was known for his sense of humor; even during this difficult time he always had a funny story that brought laughter to his family. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies, old cars and NASCAR races. He also gave freely of his time. He served as a baseball coach for Uptown Kiwanis T-Ball, Little League, Pony League and Babe Ruth and he coached basketball for the girls’ team at St. Nicholas School.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Dougherty McCullough of Youngstown, Ohio; children, Robert J. McCullough II of Youngstown and Morgan E. McCullough of Hilliard, Ohio; two brothers, Bill McCullough of Boardman and Tom (Judy) McCullough of Worthington, PA; brother-in-law, Shawn (Molly) Dougherty of Boardman; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Dougherty Jonda of Kathleen, Georgia, Sandy Irace Dougherty of Struthers, Ohio and Jody Joy Dougherty of Youngstown, Ohio. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and his faithful companion that was always by his side, his dog, Lucy.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas McCullough and Josephine Stella Dluski McCullough and sisters, Jean DeCerbo and Willa McCullough Strawbridge.

The family would like to thank his physician and nephew, Dr. Edward Miller and the nurses and doctors who attended him at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Boardman. They also thank those individuals who have shared their beautiful memories of Bob with them.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., with Mass at 11:30 a.m. with Celebrant, Fr. Philip Rogers, at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas located at 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, H 44471.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s charity, in loving memory of Bob McCullough.

