Robert Hunter, Southington, PA

SOUTHINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Robert A. Hunter, age 61, of Southington, Pennsylvania passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 26, 1959 to Robert and Grace (Kavon) Hunter.

Robert is survived by his sons, Rob J. Hunter of Micigan, Steven Hunter of Southington, Ohio; sister, Brigette Loughrige of Michigan and other family members.

Robert honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Hunter, please visit our floral store.