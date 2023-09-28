AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Robert Harding Agler, age 50, passed away peacefully at his home in Austintown, Ohio.

He was born on May 9, 1973, to Phyllis Maxine (Parks) and Kenneth C. Agler.

He grew up in Cortland and was a 1991 graduate of Lakeview High School.

Following graduation, he was employed as a System Engineer at Comcast Cable for over 20 years.

Robert was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Niles, Ohio.

He enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Guardians and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Robert is survived by his set of triplets-sons, Ty Agler of Niles, Nolan Agler of Niles; daughter, Veda Agler from Niles, Ohio; father, Kenneth C. Agler; step mother, Brenda Agler; brother, Ken (Kathleen) Agler, Jr. of Niles; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Agler) Butcher and Richard Butcher of Warren, Ohio.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Agler and his step sister, Jeri Agler.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2023 from 2pm to 4pm at Faith Baptist Church located at 1401 Shaw Rd. Niles, Ohio 44446 .

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

