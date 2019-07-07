Robert Garwood, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Robert Garwood, age 83, of Hubbard, passed away at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Youngstown on July 1, 1936, to Robert F. and Cecelia (Connors) Garwood.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joanne (Hoffee) Garwood, who he married on December 18, 1981; his children, Marianne (Wilhelm) Schmidt, Nancy (John) Owen, Bob (Angela) Garwood and Julie Garwood; stepchildren, Betty J. (Chuck) Inskeep, Cindy Rankin and Scott Rankin and grandchildren, Mallory, Sarah, Betsy, Jessica, Tommy and Brendan.

Besides his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Kellish Banko.

He attended East High School and his love for cars started while working with his father at Garwood & Sons Garage and later for several area Youngstown car dealerships throughout his career. Everyone knew Bob by his nickname “Squirt”.

He was an avid boatsman, spending summers at his parents summer home on Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio where he was a member of the Conneaut Boat Club.

The family will observe private services and would like to extend gratitude to MVI Hospice Care and The Hope Center for the wonderful care provided during Bob’s illness..

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.