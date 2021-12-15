WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edgar Stamper, age 78, perished from COVID-19 pneumonia at 4:17 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born in West Virginia on December 17, 1942 a son of Ruth Stamper and Robert Shoemaker.

Robert was known by his family and friends as Bob or “Stomper.” Bob was raised by Lee and Eleanor Bell of Howland.

He belonged to Life Church in Leavittsburg and was an active member of the Alcoholics Anonymous community.

He retired as a maintenance man at Taylor Steel and later ran a business providing transportation to the Northeastern Ohio Amish community.

He enjoyed camping, coin collecting, motorcycles, and his parrot, Buddy.

Bob is survived by three children, Melanie Anderson of Austintown, Ohio, Michael J. Stamper of McDonald, Ohio and Maribeth Ahne of Snohomish, Washington; two stepchildren, Kevin Mann and Monica Marsh of Hartsville, Tennessee and three grandchildren, Michelle Stamper of Wilmington, North Carolina, Joel Ahne of Snohomish, Washington and Steven J. Barrass of Austintown.

Bob was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Keith Stamper on November 13, 1973 and Robert Lee Stamper, Sr. on March 23, 1991 and two grandchildren, Amy Stamper in December of 1985 and Robert Lee Stamper, Jr. on May 13, 2015.

A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Life Church Leavittsburg with Pastor Rodney Mullins officiating. Burial arrangements are forthcoming.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

