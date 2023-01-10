AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Earl Judy, age 73, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

He was born on June 10, 1949 in Ravenna, Ohio to Sidney W. and Virginia B. (Byers) Judy.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and served in the Marines, Airborne Division, as Corporal E4 from 1970 to 1972.

Robert lived life to its fullest. He ended each day with wine in a coffee mug, loved woodworking and making furniture, tables and other “Bob Judy” creations for family and friends. He loved to travel taking Amtrak trips across the country with his wife, brother and sister-in-law. He loved family beach vacations and the yearly Myrtle Beach trip with his wife and their closest friends. He enjoyed gardening and took great pride in his vegetable and flower gardens. He always had the best looking lawn in the neighborhood. He was everyone’s favorite neighbor and was always willing to give a lending hand with whatever was needed from cutting their grass to moving TVs. He taught his sons-in-law how to do many things around the house from remodeling to building a chicken coop. Anyone who knew him would say “he was the best guy ever”. His greatest love was his family, especially his three grandchildren. He was known as POP and was their biggest cheerleader. He never missed one of their sporting events.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Jackelyn (Hatfield); son, Robert Judy; daughter, Melissa Myers and grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

