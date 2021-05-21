Robert Daniel Gardner III, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Gardner III, age 51, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.

He was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on September 29, 1969 to Robert and Maryanne (Storm) Gardner.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Robin; children, Brooke (Tomoki) Fukushima, Robert Gardner IV and Samantha Law; stepdaughter, Amanda (Zachary) Zellers; grandchildren, Kaine and Lydia Zellers; mother, Maryanne Schoch; sister, Tina (Tom) Dedinsky and nephew, Joshua Abbott.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.