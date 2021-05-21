Robert Daniel Gardner III, Kinsman, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

May 17, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Robert Daniel Gardner III, Kinsman, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Gardner III, age 51, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.

He was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on September 29, 1969 to Robert and Maryanne (Storm) Gardner.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Robin; children, Brooke (Tomoki) Fukushima, Robert Gardner IV and Samantha Law; stepdaughter, Amanda (Zachary) Zellers; grandchildren, Kaine and Lydia Zellers; mother, Maryanne Schoch; sister, Tina (Tom) Dedinsky and nephew, Joshua Abbott.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Daniel Gardner III, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com