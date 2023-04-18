YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad to announce the passing of Robert Crow. He was called by our Lord and Redeemer on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with his loving wife, Elizabeth by his side.

Robert was born on September 5, 1959, to Robert Wynn Crow and Theofane (Andrico) Crow.

He is survived by his caring siblings and their spouses, Mary Ann and David Anderson, John F. Crow, Irene and James Darrow, William and Elizabeth Crow, Paul and Renee Crow, Barbara and John Cook and sons, Robert and Joshua Crow. He will be dearly missed by his nine nieces and nephews, many beloved cousins and second cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and his mother, Theofane.

Robert was a very gregarious, convivial, wonderful person to be around, everyone who met him was made to feel special. As a proud Catholic, he dedicated his time to serving the community and volunteering at food banks.

He graduated from St. Vincent – St. Mary High School. Robert attended the University of Akron, where he earned multiple degrees, including a Master’s in International Business. Most recently Robert worked for the City of Dayton and was known for his dedication and tenacity as Chief Steward for their union.

He had a brilliant mind; he could solve any problem he was faced with and confronted adversity with determination. He was adventurous, challenging, loving, patient and a great mentor to youth, especially to his second cousin, Alex Pamboukis. Robert was constantly challenging himself with new endeavors such as running for congress, nursing, marathons, wrestling, kayaking and traveling the world. For him, no challenge was too great. He was obsessed with cars and attended many car shows around the world.

Rejoice in the kingdom of God. May an Angel’s chorus greet Robert in Heaven.

