Robert Cenis Halatek, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Robert Cenis Halatek, Jr., age 60 of Youngstown, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

He was born in Youngstown on March 8, 1961 to Robert Cenis Halatek, Sr. and Carole (Anderson) Miller.

Bob was the owner of Gutter King, Inc. in Youngstown, Ohio.

He had an adventurous spirit and loved sky diving, jet skis and motorcycles. Bob loved to laugh and loved making others laugh as well.

He loved his two children, Joshua (Sarah) Halatek and Jessica R Halatek; granddaughter, McKenzie and is also survived by his brother, Daniel Halatek and sister, Theresa Halatek.

