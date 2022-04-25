YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bobby” W. Kennedy, 56, passed away at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Friday, April 22, 2022.

He was born on March 19, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Bonnie (Courtney) Kennedy.

Bobby graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1985.

He held a variety of jobs until his illness in 2009.

The many things that he loved included spending time with his family, being with his dad at the cabin in Lake Milton, his black Mustang and animals. He’ll be dearly missed by his dog, Sassy. Bobby believed in the saying, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

He is survived by his sisters, Christine (Dave) Nelson of Austintown, Ohio and Eileen (Rod) St. John of Burlington, North Carolina; aunt, Taunya Courtney of Austintown, Ohio, with whom he shared a home; niece, Mindy (Dan) Barton; nephews, Kyle (Erica) St. John, Korey Nelson, Aaron St. John, Brett St. John, Ryan St. John and Tyler Nelson; great-niece, Addyson and great-nephews, Kassian, Cooper, Brennen and Kadence.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brennen and niece, Amber.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until the Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

