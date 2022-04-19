YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert (Bob) Stephen Kurta, age 78, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at home, with his family by his side after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s.

Robert was born on April 22, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Stephen and Margaret (Rakocy) Kurta.

Robert had a profound love for his country, proudly serving in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967, guarding nuclear missiles. He spent the next 42 years in the manufacturing business, specifically in the steel mill industry. Bob adored his wife, loved nothing more than being with his family and raising his children. He taught his children the most valuable lessons in life, honesty and good work ethic. You could always depend on Bob to catch every Cleveland Indians game that his schedule allowed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Kathy (Boos); his three children, Robert (Lori) Kurta, Michael (Stefanie) Kurta and Stephanie (Aaron) Troyer. Robert was the most fun-loving Papa to his five grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Alex, Luke and Kathryn. Robert is also survived by his sisters and brother, Kathy (Tom) Szush, Stephen a.k.a. Dibby (Linda) Kurta, Bonnie Pitko and Rosemary (Jack) Sulik. He will be greatly missed by his brother-in-law and partner in crime, Jack Sulik, as they were the modern-day Felix and Oscar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Kurta and brothers Larry (Barbara) Roberts and Frank Roberts.

A Catholic mass will be held on Friday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, Poland, Ohio. A luncheon will be held at the Holy Family Parish Center following mass where friends and family can celebrate Bob’s life.

The family would like to extend their heartful thank you to Southern Care Hospice, specifically Anthony Donnadio, Joni Thompson and Barb Cross.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

