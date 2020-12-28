Robert (Bob) M. Kurian, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 24, 2020, our beloved father and grandfather, Robert (Bob) M. Kurian, Sr., 89, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at his home of natural causes. His daughter, Patricia A. Esau and his granddaughters, Carrie Rarick and Nichole Danko, were by his side.

Bob was born on January 30, 1931, in Campbell, Ohio, to Michael and Helen (Grisa) Kurian.

Bob graduated from Chaney High School in Youngstown in 1949. He went onto Youngstown State University, where he studied pre-med for a year before entering the military in 1951.

During his military service, he married the love of his life, Helen A. Sulka on August 14, 1954. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1955.

During his time in the military, Bob served in the Korean War. He also received several medals for his outstanding service. He was awarded the China Service Medal, Navy Occupation (Europe) Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United States Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.

Bob went on to work as a metallurgist for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company/Republic Steel, where he eventually retired from in the 1980s.

He and Helen first lived in Struthers, Ohio and then moved to Austintown, Ohio, where they resided for the past 50 years. This is where they raised their children.

Bob enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping and especially trips to the casino. The most important thing to Bob was his family and he valued time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his children, Patricia A. Esau and Robert M. Kurian, Jr.; his grandchildren, Carrie L. Rarick (Tommy Shannon), Nichole L. Danko, Racheal K. Kurian, Robert W. Getsy (Ashley), Michael R. Esau (Nicole Zielinski) and his great-grandchildren, Colette M. Rarick, Randy, Julia, Logan Dillon and Naomi N. Getsy.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Helen A. (Sulka) Kurian; his daughter, Kathleen A. (Kurian) Getsy; his great-granddaughter, Haley R. Danka-Kuzan and brother, Donald L. Kurian.

A private service will be held per Bob’s request.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Joseph Parish followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Bob will be laid to rest next to his wife, Helen.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob’s honor to St. Joseph Parish, 4545 New Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

