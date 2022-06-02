YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Leusby, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born on March 19, 1954 in Lakeville, Michigan to Clifford and Lorraine Leusby.

Bob was a Mancelona, M ichigan resident most of his life.

His entire career was in the oilfield industry, with 30 years of that time spent working for Midway Supply Company.

He was an avid golfer and loved talking to and meeting people; he always had a story to tell. Most of all, he loved his children and grandson and spending time with them.

Bob is survived by his two children, Jennifer and Jeffrey; a wonderful grandson, Tanner; sister, Pamela; and brother, Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At this time there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Instead, the family asks that friends and loved ones think of a special time or story that will remind them affectionately of Bob.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

