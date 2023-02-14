YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Graft, age 74, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

He was born on July 25, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles and Helen (Fulton) Graft.

Bob served in the United States Navy as an electrician on an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War.

Later, he worked in the Seamless Shipping department at Youngstown Sheet & Tube.

Bob was a friend to everyone and had many stories to tell. He enjoyed the outdoors and being self-sufficient, living for years in a cabin he built in Guernsey County. He made wonderful smoked hot pepper cheese in a homemade smoker. Bob also enjoyed hunting and fishing, only harvesting what was necessary. He had a soft heart and was known not to shoot a squirrel when it had a nut in its mouth in case it was taking it home to its family.

Robert is survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Kimberly) Graft and Charles Graft.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John (Jack) Graft.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.