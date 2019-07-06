Robert Allen Zedek, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Robert Allen Zedek, Jr., age 61, passed away at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Youngstown on July 9, 1957, to Robert Allen and Nancy Katherine (Keller) Zedek.

Bob is survived by his mother, Nancy; sister, Jackie Pinter; sister-in-law, Dodie Zedek, all of Youngstown; long time girlfriend, Leigh Altier of North Lima; nephew, Christopher (Amanda) Pinter of Hubbard; nieces, Amber (Dan) Ciaro of Tempe, Arizona, Erica Smole of Akron, Bobbie (Steve) Miller of Ferndale, Washington; many cousins, great-nieces, nephews and friends including those from his long military career.

Family to receive friend on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. followed by Military Honors at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.