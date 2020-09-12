Robert Allen Sirak, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Robert Allen Sirak, age 82, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away in Austinwoods.

He was born in Campbell, Ohio on October 6, 1937 to Michael and Helen (Spirkoff) Sirak.

Full obituary to appear soon.

