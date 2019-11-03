Robert A. “Bobby” Nashette, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Robert A. “Bobby” Nashette, age 61, of Youngstown’s West Side, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

He was born on October 2, 1958 to Robert E. and Ruby A. (Jones) Nashette.

Bobby is survived by his son, Dean Jarvis; sisters, Tracy L. Botsko of Youngstown and Robin E. Phillipi of Austintown; nieces, Anne Marie Vorce of New Middletown and Ashley Phillips of Florida; nephews, Denny Hollarn of Austintown, Justin Phillipi of Austintown, Michael Botsko of Youngstown and Zachary Wright of Brownlee Woods and great-nieces and nephews, Timothy, Ariana, Ashton, Lilyann, Gunnar and Loralie.

Besides his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by his sisters, Janet L. Nashette, at birth and Grace Susan Hollarn.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.

Condolences and donations can be made by visiting www.cremateohio.com.