LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Robbin Perry, age 60, of Lowellville, passed into the hands of the Lord.

She was born in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, on September 14, 1959 to Gordon and Ruth Perry.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to Robbin’s family, please visit our floral section.