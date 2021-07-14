Robbie Sims, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robbie Sims, age 62, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown on December 7, 1958 to Joseph and Roslyn (Wunthal) Sims.

Robbie was a graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University majoring in anthropology.

He later worked as a roofer.

He loved the outdoors and was a fisherman and hunter.

He is survived by his sons, Malcolm Shorter and Adrian Sims; sister, Miriam Warren; brothers, Frederick, Daniel and Joe and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl and son, Damon.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Slippery Rock Pavilion in Mill Creek Park, Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

