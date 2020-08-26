Rita M. Fusselman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 24, 2020, Rita M. Fusselman fell asleep in death.

She was born in Youngstown on October 4, 1930 to Malcolm and Mary (Morgan) Horlick.

Rita is survived by her children, Janice (Frank Keck) Scott of Wellsville, Ohio, Ronald (Judy Pavlich) Santangelo of Youngstown and William Santangelo, Jr. of Boardman; grandchildren, Dixie Scott, Gary Scott, Cassie (Tom) VanHorn, Brandon (Apprille) Santangelo, Joshua Santangelo and Sarah (Zach) Brewer; great-grandchildren, Francesca, Lilly and Clara; brother, Chester (Marlene) Horlick, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Rita was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Fusselman; former spouse, William A. Santangelo, Sr. and brothers, Wallace “Bruce” Horlick and Edward Horlick.

Rita was a 1948 graduate of Chaney High School and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 60 years.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

