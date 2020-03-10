Richard William Kohlmetz, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, Richard William Kohlmetz, age 52, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away in St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Rich was born on September 9, 1967 to Edward Thomas and Ruth Edna (Stone) Kohlmetz.

Besides his mother, Rich is survived by his daughter, Brittany Henry; siblings, Chris Kohlmetz, Dawn (Brad) Parker and Cindie (Paul Robertson) Knight; three nieces, four nephews, 21 great-nieces and nephews, as well as lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides is father, Rich was also preceded in death by his sister, Vickie Jo; grandparents, Herman Kohlmetz, Helen Means, Richard Stone, Elsie Stone, Thelma and Lewis Jones and sister-in-law, Terri McKinley.



Rich as also a 1985 graduate of Lincoln High School, Elwood City, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

