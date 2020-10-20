Richard Wayne Michalak, New Middletown, Ohio

October 15, 2020

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Wayne Michalak, age 59, of New Middletown, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. 

He was born in Germany on March 8, 1961, to Michael and Mithilde Michalak.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. 

