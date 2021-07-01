Richard T. Decker, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard T. Decker, age 76, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 with family by his side at his New Castle, Pennsylvania home.

He was born on March 2, 1945 to the late Donald and Marion (Ziegenfus) Decker. He was born and raised in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan.

He was later employed with Howell Industries, Inc. in Southfield, Michigan as its Director of Personnel and Labor Relations for the majority of his career. He relocated to Wilcox, Pennsylvania to become Kane Magnetics International’s Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations. After retirement he enjoyed part-time employment as a medical assistance driver with the Area Transit Authority in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Anne; former spouse, Mary Ruth Decker of Milford, Michigan, mother of his children, Joe Decker (Amy) of Ellsworth, Michigan and Sheri Decker Frank (Doug) of Livonia, Michigan; granddaughter, Cheyenne Sky Frank of Livonia, Michigan; stepchildren, David Craig (Julie) of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Michelle Craig Carter (William) of Wendell, North Carolina, Robert Gray (Verleigh) of Warren, Ohio, Kirk Gray (Lissette) of Hubbard, Ohio and Eric Gray (Shiloh) of Lake Forest, California; several stepgrandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by Mary Anne and his extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Decker of Brandon, Florida; sister, Barbara Ragan of Garden City, Michigan; brother, Thomas Decker of Littleton, Colorado and stepson, Richard Craig, Jr. of Vernon, Ohio.

A memorial for Richard will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make a donation to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

