Richard Smith, New Castle, PA

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

August 29, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, Richard Smith, age 50, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away in the Emergency Department at UPMC Jameson Hospital. 

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 13, 1970 to the late Howard Smith and the late Elanore Jay.

Richard is survived by his brother, his devoted aunt, cousins and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

