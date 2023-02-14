SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, February 3, 2023, Richard “Scott” Duncan, age 60 of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He as born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on April 7, 1962 to Ralph Leroy Palmer and Margaret L. Duncan Casuccio.

Besides his mother, Scott is survived by his wife, Anna Marie (Gregg) Duncan; children, Ashtin Marie Duncan, Amber Nichole Duncan (fiancé, Dakhota Judson) and Andrew Jordan Duncan; grandchildren, Amelia Starr, Annabell-lee, Timothy Scott, Rodney Patrick, Ava Elizebeth and Lucas Alexander; half-brothers, Joseph (Tanya) Yhelka, Ralph J. Palmer and Ralph L Walker; half-sister, Debbie (Richard) Witherup; stepsibling, Kim Casuccio (Ryan Boak), as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, Scott was preceded in death by preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Timothy Casuccio; half-bother, James Yhelka and mother-in-law, Clara Gegg.

Scott worked for many years as a truck driver. In that time he visited every continental state and a few provinces in Canada.

Scott enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, playing with his grandkids and going to concerts with his children. Every year at Christmas, Scott loved to dress as Santa Claus and visit the neighborhood children. He also loved sports and was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan.

