Richard Robert Helman, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Robert Helman, age 83, passed away on December 5, 2020.

He was born to Frank and Anna Helman on June 23, 1937 in Leetonia, Ohio.

Rich leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Dolores; his sons, Michael (Kim), Paul (Carolyn) and Derek (Sandy) Helman; his daughter, Faith (Todd) Vrancken; his sisters, Margaret Swanson and Elizabeth Davis; his ten grandchildren, Danielle, Paula, Brandon, Beth, Tyler, Alexa, Cassidy, Austin, Mallory and Samantha and his great-grandchildren, Alleah, Ryan, Christian, Luke, Davione, Addie, Oliver and Quinn.



Rich loved to have his family gather for picnics, holidays and fun times. He especially enjoyed taking them camping and traveling. He played ball in the yard and enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, feeding the birds, playing cards and setting off BIG fireworks.

He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.

Rich was involved in many remodeling projects for both his family and church. He was known as a hard worker and was always willing to lend a hand whenever he could. He would find a way to laugh and wouldn’t hesitate to tease you.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Rich’s honor to Hospice of the Valley.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 109 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.