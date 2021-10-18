Richard Lloyd Witzeman, Poland, Ohio

PLOAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, October 16, 2021, Richard Lloyd Witzeman passed away peacefully at Greenbriar of Boardman, at age 67.

Richard was born on April 20, 1954 to Lloyd and Alice Witzeman in Youngstown, Ohio.

After graduating from Woodrow Wilson in 1972, Richard went on to study Biology and Chemistry at Youngstown State University.

After graduation, he landed a job in the luggage department for Strauss’s in Downtown Youngstown for many years.

He married his now ex-wife Amy (Bush) Suszynski and they adopted two children, Alison and Alan.

Richard was a loving father and a good friend. His daughter meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned.

Richard was also passionate about John Deere, NASCAR, and restoring clocks and watches. He loved restoring antiques so much he opened his own business, Restoration Specialty, on Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman, Ohio. He also could often be found out of town selling and buying John Deere when he wasn’t at home. He also was a founding member of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club.

Richard was predeceased in death by his mother and father, Alice and Lloyd Witzeman.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Alison Witzeman and her fiancé Brian Cotelesse, Jr. Richard is also survived by his four granddaughters Aurora Ford (six), Jaclyn Real (three), Abigail Witzeman (three) and Lillian Cotelesse (two).

Richard’s daughter, Alison would like to thank Greenbriar of Boardman, Traditions Health Hospice and Select Specialty Hospital of Boardman for the amazing care they gave to Richard the past year.

The family requests that no flowers be sent out. There will be no funeral or visitation service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com