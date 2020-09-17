Richard Lee Thomas, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Richard “Rich” Lee Thomas, age 69, of Niles, Ohio, peacefully passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 24, 1950 to Thomas McClain and Geraldine Marie (Williams) Thomas.

Rich is survived by his wife, Sandie E. Bianconi of Niles, Ohio; children, Estee Lee Thomas of Struthers, Ohio, Gina Binaconi, Blair Bianconi and Billy (Erica) Bianconi, all of North Carolina; grandson, Jordan Helsel; siblings, Diane (the late William) Blott of Austintown, Ohio, Jennifer (Tom) Davidson of Columbiana, Ohio and Robin (Ray) Garland of Huron, Ohio; good family friend, Carole Cooley; nieces, nephews and his buddy, Maverick.

Rich was an Eagle Scout and honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed his family and riding motorcycles, especially his Harley.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

