Richard Larry Forney, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Richard Larry Forney, age 77, passed away at the Arbors of Streetsboro.

He was born on October 24, 1942 in Warren, Ohio to Randall and Kathryn (Hoffis) Forney.

Rich is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kay (Cooper) forney of North Lima; six children; many other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Larry Forney, please visit our floral store.

