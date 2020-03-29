Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 158 active closings. Click for more details.

Richard Larry Forney, Warren, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

March 28, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Richard Larry Forney, age 77, passed away at the Arbors of Streetsboro. 

He was born on October 24, 1942 in Warren, Ohio to Randall and Kathryn (Hoffis) Forney.

Rich is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kay (Cooper) forney of North Lima; six children; many other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.  Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Larry Forney, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com