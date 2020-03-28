Richard Larry Fornet, North Lima, Ohio

Breaking News
March 28, 2020

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Richard Larry Forney, age 77, passed away at the Arbors of Streetsboro. 

He was born on October 24, 1942 in Warren, Ohio to Randall and Kathryn (Hoffis) Forney.

Rich is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kay (Cooper) forney of North Lima; six children and many other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. 

