Richard James Basile, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Basile, Sr., age 76, of Hubbard, Ohio, went to heaven on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

He was born on July 8, 1944 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Lorenzo and Grace (Silvestri) Basile.

Rich graduated from Farrell High School in 1962 and Youngstown State University in 1969. He went on to teach for Bloomfield, Maplewood and Alliance City Schools before transitioning into a career in real estate, insurance and financial planning in 1980 for Nationwide Insurance. He retired in 2012.

Rich was the classic family man, revolving his life around his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. Every year he enjoyed family trips to Myrtle Beach, Ocean City and on Caribbean cruises. Along with his wife and friends, Richard traveled on many excursions all over the world. They included cruises and sightseeing vacations to Italy and many other historical cities all over America.

He was a huge baseball fan, especially the Cleveland Indians, his entire life and over time met great players such as, Lou Boudreau and Ted Williams. Rich was an avid collector of coins and antique toys, he enjoyed his model trains and almost every weekend he, his wife and friends would go to a movie theater or play cards. He also loved to sing. After his 1962 graduation from high school, he briefly moved to New York City to become a famous Doo-Wop singer but ultimately chose to move back home and attend college. Rich never quit singing and over the years performed in local music fests and starred in many local plays and musicals. In retirement he enjoyed being a grandpa to his 6 grandchildren. He took them on Dunkin’ Donut runs and tried to be the best papa he could. He even wrote a children’s book called “Catie’s First Day of School” based on the experiences of one of his granddaughters that taught children to not bully. Rich was a very religious man and a member of the Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard.

Rich is survived by his wife of 52 years the former, Kathleen Russo, whom he married August 17, 1968; mother, Grace Basile of Hermitage Pennsylvania; children, Kirstie (Brian) Hilty of Shawnee Kansas, Tara Lissimore of Hubbard, Richard (Jill) Basile Jr. of Austintown; grandchildren, Amber, Grace, Rocco, Allison, Catie and Archer.

Besides his father, Rich is also preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Basile and son-in-law, Larry Lissimore.

As per his wishes there are no public services and his family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made in his name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

