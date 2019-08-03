Breaking News
Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso

Richard I. Rosenthal, Liberty, Ohio – Obituary

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

July 30, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OBIT GENERIC 1 960x540

More from MyValleyTributes:

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Richard I. Rosenthal, age 77, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away suddenly at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. 

Richard was born in New York, New York on September 9, 1941, to Nat and Hannah (Kulkin) Rosenthal.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Constance “Connie” (Hill) Rosenthal; his children and other family members.

A full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers

7-Day Forecast