WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief stay at Heritage Manor Nursing, Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, of Washingtonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022.

Dick was born on the 27th of October, 1927, to Harold Sidney Eddy and Mary Avis Kier in Salem, Ohio and grew up in Columbiana, Ohio, graduating high school in 1945.

In September, 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and reported to Princeton University for Naval Air Advanced Training. With the war over, he opted out of the Navy and started working as a lineman for the Ohio Bell Telephone company following in his father’s footsteps. Duty called again in 1950 and he was drafted into the Army for the Korean War. He fulfilled his obligation and was discharged in 1952 at the rank of corporal.

He resumed his career with the telephone company, married Lois Jane Floding of Leetonia, Ohio, (survives) and together they raised four children, Sherry Ellen Floding of Youngstown, Susan Lynn Whiteley of Wasilla, Alaska, Michael Lee (Sharon) Eddy, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Mary Jane (Danny) Gray of Montrose, Colorado, all surviving.

He spent his entire career working for Ohio Bell Telephone /ATT and retired in 1982. Early in his retirement he opened a business “Mary Lou’s,” then moved to Florida for two years to try his hand at real estate.

While in Florida, he married a second time to the late Charlene Suzanne Rutzky and returned to Washingtonville, Ohio for the remainder of his life.

He built a woodworking shop next to his house turning out many projects for family and friends. He loved golfing and worked as the starter for “The Links at Firestone” into his 90s.

He was a member of the local VFW, American Legion, Italian and Eagles clubs where you would often find him shooting pool, flirting with the girls and tipping has favorite drink of VO/water. He was always ready to share his favorite jokes which he never tired of telling. He liked to dine at his favorite restaurants “Caffe Capri” and for breakfast “Bill Willy’s”. To keep his mind active, he worked cryptograms, practiced on his guitar, read novels and played on his computer. He loved to host cookouts for his family and friends serving his specialty of homemade ice cream. Dick was a kind, compassionate, man ready to help out those less fortunate needing a hand, one of the last of what is known as “America’s Greatest Generation”.

Besides his children and first wife, he is survived by his sister, Carrie Jean Coppock; niece, Shannon Coppock (Sartoski); nephew, Lee Coppock; grandchildren, Paul Miller, Sarah (Stanifer) and Jesse Whiteley; four great-grandchildren and two stepsons, Jeff and Tom Rutzky .

A memorial service will be scheduled later with internment in a veteran cemetery.

The family would like to thank the hospice team at Ohio Living for their compassionate support during his final days.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.