Richard George White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 12, 2020, Richard George White, age 80, of Youngstown, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on August 29, 1940, to Charles and Rose Marie (Silac) White.

Richard proudly served our country with the United States Navy.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and as a graduate of Chaney High School, he was a proud Chaney Cowboy.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Christine Marie (Fiance Greg Weimer) Frenzel of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Erika Wisor White of McDonald; grandchild, Megan White Novkovich (Louie) of Cortland; brother-in-law, Bruce Shriner of Austintown; nephews, Brian Shriner of Austintown, Kyle Shriner of Washington, Jimmy Smith of Arizona, Aaron Briggs of Canfield; former spouse, Delores Ann (Durda) Lane; long time companion of 30 years, Sylvia Lewis of Poland and lastly, his grandpuppy, Buddy.

Richard was preceded in death by his son, Richard Charles White; sisters, Cheryl White, Deborah Lynn Shriner; nephew, Justin White.

