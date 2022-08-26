EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard England of East Palestine, Ohio fell asleep in death on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with his wife, Marlene, family and friends by his side.

He was born in Ellsworth, Ohio on September 7, 1932, to Herbert and Ethel England. He was raised on a dairy farm where he learned to love hard work.

In 1954, he married Marlene Tusar (Darlington, Pennsylvania) and settled in East Palestine where they raised four sons.

Richard loved family, friends, traveling, guitar, country music and making people laugh. If you knew him, you heard of his special fondness for heavy equipment like the dragline he operated for many years.

In 1958, Richard and Marlene began to study the Bible and soon came to love their God, Jehovah. He was a long-time member of the East Palestine Congregation.

Richard was preceded in death by his son, Jason; his parents; brother, Leroy; sisters, Dorothy Zoppelt and Judy Godsey; granddaughters, Tara England and Alicia England and two daughters-in-law, Linda England and Glenda England.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marlene; sons, Rick England, David England and William (Betsy) England; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Myrtle Geho.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the East Palestine Kingdom Hall. Family visitation at 1:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Also available on Zoom – ID: 84289367869 Password: England

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Harrison England, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.