YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Raburn, age 51, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 19, 1970, to Richard Raburn and Patricia (Turner) Long.

He served honorably in the United States Army National Guard.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Amy; son, Noah Poling-Callion; brother, Paul E. (Lori) Raburn of Mississippi; brother-in-law, Donald Poling of Youngstown, Ohio; sister-in-law, Teona (James) Black of Liberty, Ohio; aunt, Carolyne Turner of Tennessee; uncle, Larry (Julie) Turner of Tennessee; mother-in-law, Sue (Dave) Tennant of Girard; grandmother-in-law, Mary Ramer and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by cremateohio.com.

