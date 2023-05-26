WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Dale Chatfield, age 67, of Warren, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, May 21, 2023, at home after a long courageous battle with colon cancer.

Richard was born August 6,1955 in Warren, Ohio; the son of Laura Garrett and Richard J. Chatfield.

Richard was a lifelong, long haul trucker who truly enjoyed seeing the country and running the open road.

Anyone that knew Richard knew him for his fun, witty, hardworking, outgoing and goofy personality. He enjoyed tinkering on things around the house, hunting and fishing; he also really enjoyed music. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. He will be remembered for always having a fresh pot of coffee on and a cup in his hand!

Richard was a proud U.S. Veteran having served in the Marines for many years.

He will be sadly missed by his fiancé, Mary J. Fisher and his siblings, Paul (Teresa) Gray of Tennessee, Margaret (Fred) Free of Warren, Ohio, Patricia Chamberlin Hetic of Pennsylvania, Judy Rubenstein of Niles, Ohio, Randall (Michelle) Rubenstein of Ohio, Ruben Gray of Warren, Ohio and Meral Putnam of Akron, Ohio. Richard also leaves behind four children, Darleen (Anthony) Willis of Rossiter, Pennsylvania, Lucy (Joseph) Chatfield of Parkman, Ohio, Richard (Crystal) Chatfield of Warren, Ohio and Cody (Maranda) Chatfield of Tallmadge, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Angel (Nicholas) Anderson, Joanie (Robert) Castle, Jo-Lee, Alice, Kendall, Colton, Hailee, Conner, Richie and Kelsey, as well as, several great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Laura Garett and Richard J. Chatfield; two brothers, Howard Chamberland and Freddie Gray and sister, Sarah Putnam.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene, 4175 Pendleton Road, Leavittsburg, OH, 44430.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

