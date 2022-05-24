COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Charles Nelson, age 92, of Columbiana, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 17, 1929 to James and Mildred (Vimmerstedt) Nelson in Youngstown, Ohio.

Richard graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1948.

He enlisted in the Army and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

After returning home, he attended Youngstown State University while working as a supervisor in accounting at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company & L.T.V. After 39 years, Richard retired in 1987 and spent his time golfing, reading and traveling.

In 1952, while visiting Amsterdam, Holland, Richard met Marie and instantly knew he had to marry her. They were married for 66 years until her passing in May 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Patti (Art) Conser of Columbiana; grandchildren, Michael (Bobbi) Pannunzio of New Waterford, MSgt. Krissy (MSgt. Harrell) Singley USAF of Ogden, Utah and Kimberly Pannunzio of Cincinnati and great-grandchildren, Dani-Lynn Pannunzio, Brandon and Jordan Adams and Jacob, Bryson and Cole Singley.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother.

A private service was held at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Charles Nelson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.