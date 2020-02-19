Richard Alan Whittaker, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, February 17, 2020, Richard Alan Whittaker, age 67, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed away.

He was born in Warren on January 21, 1953 to James O. and Ann E. (Samu) Whittaker.

Playing football for both Mineral Ridge High School, from where he graduated in 1971 and Hiram College, Rich took that love of the game and later coached for the Niles Little Red Devils and Mineral Ridge Little Rams.

He attended Believers Church, Warren Campus and retired from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

Rich loved to golf and was an avid member of the Hillside Adaptive Sports Program and volunteered many hours for their cause. He was also a diehard Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan but most of all he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandpap.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Kendra (Cross) Whittaker; children, Richard Aaron (Rebecca Noel) Whittaker, Jared Michael (Victoria) Whittaker, Sarah Jo (Jason) Traw, all of Mineral Ridge; his five granddaughters who he loved immensely, Miranda, Julianna Whittaker, Sylvia, Jocelyn, Samantha Traw, all of Mineral Ridge; siblings, Linda Purvis of Brookfield, Jon (Cindy) Whittaker of Rockwood, Tennessee, nieces, nephews and number cousins all how were very loved.

Besides his parent, Richard was also preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Ray Whittaker, mother and father-in-law, Joe and Dorothy Cross and brother-in-law Warren Purvis.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Greenhaven Memorial gardens, 3495 Canfield-Niles Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

